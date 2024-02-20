Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1017.95 and closed at ₹1006.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1028.65 and a low of ₹1010. The market capitalization stood at ₹111,245.79 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1259.9 while the 52-week low was at ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 192,750 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.