Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 536.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas had an open price of 535.55 and a close price of 536.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 537.9 and a low of 532.1. The market capitalization is 58,702.36 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 3,998.35 while the 52-week low was 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 77,885 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹536.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 77,885 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 536.55.

