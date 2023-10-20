Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 592 per share. The stock is currently trading at 596.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas, the stock opened at 594.5 and closed at 592.6. The highest price reached during the day was 594.5, while the lowest price was 586.05. The market capitalization for the company is 65,108.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 587.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,051.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹596.5, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹592

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 596.5, representing a 0.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change is 4.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months-4.78%
6 Months-36.23%
YTD-83.97%
1 Year-81.31%
20 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹595.2, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹592

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 595.2 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Further analysis and comparison with historical data may be required to understand the overall performance and trend of the stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹592.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, there were 21,051 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 592.6.

