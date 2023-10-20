Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas, the stock opened at ₹594.5 and closed at ₹592.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹594.5, while the lowest price was ₹586.05. The market capitalization for the company is ₹65,108.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,051.
The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹596.5, representing a 0.76% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change is 4.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|-4.78%
|6 Months
|-36.23%
|YTD
|-83.97%
|1 Year
|-81.31%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹595.2 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. Further analysis and comparison with historical data may be required to understand the overall performance and trend of the stock.
On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, there were 21,051 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹592.6.
