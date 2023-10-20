Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas, the stock opened at ₹594.5 and closed at ₹592.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹594.5, while the lowest price was ₹586.05. The market capitalization for the company is ₹65,108.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹587.05. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 21,051.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.