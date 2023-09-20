Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 636.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas opened at 637.05 and closed at 636.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 648 and a low of 637.05. The market capitalization of the company is 70,266.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 620.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 77,780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹636.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 77,780 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 636.85.

