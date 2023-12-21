Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Surges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 960.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 968.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 1033.7 and closed at 1025.9. The stock had a high of 1059 and a low of 928.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 105,669.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. On the BSE, there were 208,546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹968.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹960.8

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 968.45, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is 7.65. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change over time.

21 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.37%
3 Months42.94%
6 Months46.49%
YTD-73.98%
1 Year-73.42%
21 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹921, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹960.8

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 921, which represents a percent change of -4.14. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.8, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1025.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 208,546 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1025.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.