Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Surges in Trading Session

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1033.7 and closed at ₹1025.9. The stock had a high of ₹1059 and a low of ₹928.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹105,669.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. On the BSE, there were 208,546 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹968.45, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 7.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is ₹7.65. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change over time.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.37%
|3 Months
|42.94%
|6 Months
|46.49%
|YTD
|-73.98%
|1 Year
|-73.42%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹921, which represents a percent change of -4.14. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.8, which further confirms the decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 208,546 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1025.9.
