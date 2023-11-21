Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.79 %. The stock closed at 531.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 535 and closed at 533.75. The highest price reached during the day was 536.95, while the lowest was 527. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 58,383.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 28,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹546, up 2.79% from yesterday's ₹531.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 546, with a percent change of 2.79 and a net change of 14.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.79% or 14.8.

21 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months-20.62%
6 Months-26.5%
YTD-85.62%
1 Year-85.43%
21 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹530.85, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹533.75

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is at 530.85 with a percent change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹533.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 28,201 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 533.75.

