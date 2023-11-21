Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹535 and closed at ₹533.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹536.95, while the lowest was ₹527. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹58,383.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 28,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹546, with a percent change of 2.79 and a net change of 14.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.79% or ₹14.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|-20.62%
|6 Months
|-26.5%
|YTD
|-85.62%
|1 Year
|-85.43%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is at ₹530.85 with a percent change of -0.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.9, suggesting a decrease of 2.9 points in the stock price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 28,201 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹533.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!