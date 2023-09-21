Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 638.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 635 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas opened at 641.4 and closed at 638.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 641.95 and a low of 635. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 620.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹635, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹638.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 635. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, suggesting a decline of 3.9.

21 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹638.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Total Gas shares traded on the BSE was 25,466 shares. The closing price for the shares was 638.9.

