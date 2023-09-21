Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹641.4 and closed at ₹638.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹641.95 and a low of ₹635. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,466 shares on the BSE.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹635. It has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.9, suggesting a decline of ₹3.9.
