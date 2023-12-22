Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹921 and closed at ₹960.8, with a high of ₹995 and a low of ₹921. The market capitalization stands at ₹108,281.8 crores. The 52-week high and low are recorded at ₹3,998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.