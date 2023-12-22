Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 960.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 921 and closed at 960.8, with a high of 995 and a low of 921. The market capitalization stands at 108,281.8 crores. The 52-week high and low are recorded at 3,998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 461,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹960.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a total volume of 461,617 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 960.8 per share.

