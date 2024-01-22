Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 5.83 %. The stock closed at 990.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1047.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at 992.05 and closed at 990.15 on the last trading day. The stock recorded a high of 1059 and a low of 980.05. The market capitalization of ATGL is 115,249.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for ATGL was 135,179 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Total Gas1047.957.755.833998.35521.95115249.1
GAIL India166.45-1.85-1.1169.3591.0109442.53
Gujarat Gas Company555.52.150.39566.25397.238240.07
Indraprastha Gas442.0-4.05-0.91515.55375.830940.04
Gujarat State Petronet347.3528.759.02339.4254.7519597.88
22 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of 980.05 and a high of 1059 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.42%
3 Months52.95%
6 Months55.69%
YTD0.26%
1 Year-74.18%
22 Jan 2024, 09:21 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1047.9, up 5.83% from yesterday's ₹990.15

The stock price of Adani Total Gas is currently at 1047.9, with a percent change of 5.83. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 57.75, which means that the stock has gained 57.75 in value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹990.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 135,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 990.15.

