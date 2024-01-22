Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Reports Strong Trading Performance

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹992.05 and closed at ₹990.15 on the last trading day. The stock recorded a high of ₹1059 and a low of ₹980.05. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹115,249.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for ATGL was 135,179 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Total Gas
|1047.9
|57.75
|5.83
|3998.35
|521.95
|115249.1
|GAIL India
|166.45
|-1.85
|-1.1
|169.35
|91.0
|109442.53
|Gujarat Gas Company
|555.5
|2.15
|0.39
|566.25
|397.2
|38240.07
|Indraprastha Gas
|442.0
|-4.05
|-0.91
|515.55
|375.8
|30940.04
|Gujarat State Petronet
|347.35
|28.75
|9.02
|339.4
|254.75
|19597.88
Adani Total Gas stock reached a low of ₹980.05 and a high of ₹1059 on the current day.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1047.9, with a percent change of 5.83 and a net change of 57.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It suggests that investors are bullish on Adani Total Gas and there is a demand for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.42%
|3 Months
|52.95%
|6 Months
|55.69%
|YTD
|0.26%
|1 Year
|-74.18%
The stock price of Adani Total Gas is currently at ₹1047.9, with a percent change of 5.83. This indicates that the stock has increased by 5.83% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is ₹57.75, which means that the stock has gained ₹57.75 in value.
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a trading volume of 135,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹990.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!