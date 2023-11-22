Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹535.05 and closed at ₹531.20 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹548.95 and a low of ₹532.45. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹59,466.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,381 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.