Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹535.05 and closed at ₹531.20 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹548.95 and a low of ₹532.45. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹59,466.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 91,381 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹531.2 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Total Gas was 91,381 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹531.2.