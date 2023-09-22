Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 636.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

The last day of trading for Adani Total Gas saw an open price of 636.15 and a close price of 636.85. The highest price reached during the day was 648.75, while the lowest price was 636.15. The market capitalization for Adani Total Gas is currently at 70,360.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, and the 52-week low is 620.15. The BSE volume for Adani Total Gas on that day was 116,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-6.78%
6 Months-34.87%
YTD-82.68%
1 Year-82.06%
22 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹639.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹636.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 639.75. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Adani Total Gas.

22 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹636.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 116,116. The closing price for the shares was 636.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.