Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars on Positive Trading Day

The last day of trading for Adani Total Gas saw an open price of ₹636.15 and a close price of ₹636.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹648.75, while the lowest price was ₹636.15. The market capitalization for Adani Total Gas is currently at ₹70,360.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. The BSE volume for Adani Total Gas on that day was 116,116 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-6.78%
|6 Months
|-34.87%
|YTD
|-82.68%
|1 Year
|-82.06%
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹639.75. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Adani Total Gas.
On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 116,116. The closing price for the shares was ₹636.85.
