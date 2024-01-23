Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 5.83 %. The stock closed at 990.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1047.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 992.05 and closed at 990.15. The stock reached a high of 1059 and a low of 980.05. The market capitalization of the company is 115,249.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 135,179.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹990.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 135,179 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 990.15.

