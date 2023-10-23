Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹593.55 and closed at ₹592 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹599.75 and a low of ₹588.95. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹64,987.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,998.35 and ₹586.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,640 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 593.28 10 Days 598.96 20 Days 609.38 50 Days 631.33 100 Days 643.58 300 Days 1126.16

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹576, while the high price is ₹594.55.

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577.65, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹577.65. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.25, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

Adani Total Gas Live Updates ADANI TOTAL GAS More Information

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 123.15 -1.9 -1.52 132.45 84.15 80972.35 Adani Total Gas 577.85 -13.05 -2.21 3998.35 586.05 63552.53 Indraprastha Gas 398.05 -4.95 -1.23 515.55 372.0 27863.53 Gujarat Gas Company 410.7 -2.4 -0.58 539.0 410.5 28272.18 Gujarat State Petronet 277.8 -10.45 -3.63 310.6 216.5 15673.79

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577.85, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹577.85, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -13.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. Click here for Adani Total Gas News

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹576, while the high price is ₹594.55.

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹577, with a percent change of -2.35 and a net change of -13.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.35% and has experienced a net decrease of 13.9 points.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 122.95 -2.1 -1.68 132.45 84.15 80840.85 Adani Total Gas 578.0 -12.9 -2.18 3998.35 586.05 63569.02 Indraprastha Gas 400.1 -2.9 -0.72 515.55 372.0 28007.03 Gujarat Gas Company 409.9 -3.2 -0.77 539.0 410.5 28217.11 Gujarat State Petronet 278.65 -9.6 -3.33 310.6 216.5 15721.75

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Total Gas stock is ₹576, while the high price is ₹594.55.

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577.7, down -2.23% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The stock price of Adani Total Gas is currently at ₹577.7 with a percent change of -2.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.23%. The net change in the stock price is -13.2, implying a decrease of ₹13.2.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 122.75 -2.3 -1.84 132.45 84.15 80709.35 Adani Total Gas 577.35 -13.55 -2.29 3998.35 586.05 63497.53 Indraprastha Gas 397.8 -5.2 -1.29 515.55 372.0 27846.03 Gujarat Gas Company 410.5 -2.6 -0.63 539.0 410.5 28258.41 Gujarat State Petronet 281.1 -7.15 -2.48 310.6 216.5 15859.98

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹576.5, while the high price is ₹594.55.

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹578.15, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹578.15 with a percent change of -2.16. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.16%. The net change is -12.75, which means the stock has decreased by ₹12.75. Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

Adani Total Gas Live Updates ADANI TOTAL GAS More Information

Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹585.15, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹590.9 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹585.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.97, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.75, further indicating a decline in value.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.8% 3 Months -5.31% 6 Months -35.63% YTD -84.0% 1 Year -81.97%

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹587.8, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹590.9 The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹587.8 with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹592 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 69,640 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹592.