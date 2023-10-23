Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹593.55 and closed at ₹592 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹599.75 and a low of ₹588.95. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹64,987.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,998.35 and ₹586.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,640 shares.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|593.28
|10 Days
|598.96
|20 Days
|609.38
|50 Days
|631.33
|100 Days
|643.58
|300 Days
|1126.16
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹576, while the high price is ₹594.55.
Adani Total Gas Live Updates
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|123.15
|-1.9
|-1.52
|132.45
|84.15
|80972.35
|Adani Total Gas
|577.85
|-13.05
|-2.21
|3998.35
|586.05
|63552.53
|Indraprastha Gas
|398.05
|-4.95
|-1.23
|515.55
|372.0
|27863.53
|Gujarat Gas Company
|410.7
|-2.4
|-0.58
|539.0
|410.5
|28272.18
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.8
|-10.45
|-3.63
|310.6
|216.5
|15673.79
Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|-5.31%
|6 Months
|-35.63%
|YTD
|-84.0%
|1 Year
|-81.97%
