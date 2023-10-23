Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 01:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 590.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 577.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas opened at 593.55 and closed at 592 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 599.75 and a low of 588.95. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 64,987.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 586.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 69,640 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days593.28
10 Days598.96
20 Days609.38
50 Days631.33
100 Days643.58
300 Days1126.16
23 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 576, while the high price is 594.55.

23 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577.65, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹590.9

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 577.65. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.25, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India123.15-1.9-1.52132.4584.1580972.35
Adani Total Gas577.85-13.05-2.213998.35586.0563552.53
Indraprastha Gas398.05-4.95-1.23515.55372.027863.53
Gujarat Gas Company410.7-2.4-0.58539.0410.528272.18
Gujarat State Petronet277.8-10.45-3.63310.6216.515673.79
23 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹577.85, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹590.9

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 577.85, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -13.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

Click here for Adani Total Gas News

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months-5.31%
6 Months-35.63%
YTD-84.0%
1 Year-81.97%
23 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹592 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 69,640 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 592.

