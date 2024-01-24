Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5 %. The stock closed at 1047.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 995.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 1064.6 and closed at 1047.9. The stock reached a high of 1067.25 and a low of 990. The market capitalization of the company is 109,486.09 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3998.35 and 521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 114,089 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1047.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 114,089 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,047.9.

