Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 995.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1002.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at 991.85 and closed at 995.5 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1018.6 and a low of 983. The market capitalization is 110,261.46 crore. The 52-week high is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 69,739 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹995.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 69,739 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was recorded at 995.5.

