Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹641.35 and closed at ₹639.75. The stock reached a high of ₹644.6 and a low of ₹636. The market capitalization of the company is ₹70,024.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3,998.35 and ₹620.15 respectively. A total of 50,069 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹638. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.3 points.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a volume of 50069 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹639.75.
