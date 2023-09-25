Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 636.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 638 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 641.35 and closed at 639.75. The stock reached a high of 644.6 and a low of 636. The market capitalization of the company is 70,024.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3,998.35 and 620.15 respectively. A total of 50,069 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹638, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹636.7

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 638. There has been a percent change of 0.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 1.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 1.3 points.

25 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹639.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a volume of 50069 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 639.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.