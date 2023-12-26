Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 1000.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 1005 and closed at 984.55. The stock had a high of 1020 and a low of 985.45. The market capitalization of the company is 110,014.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 3998.35 and a low of 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 93,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹989.8, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1000.3

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 989.8 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -10.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05% and has experienced a net decrease of 10.5 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.84%
3 Months45.27%
6 Months57.07%
YTD-73.02%
1 Year-71.95%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1000.3, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹984.55

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock's price is 1000.3. There has been a percent change of 1.6, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.75, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹984.55 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Total Gas on the BSE was 93,727 shares, and the closing price was 984.55.

