Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Negative Trading Day

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1005 and closed at ₹984.55. The stock had a high of ₹1020 and a low of ₹985.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,014.0 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹3998.35 and a low of ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 93,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹989.8 with a percent change of -1.05 and a net change of -10.5. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05% and has experienced a net decrease of 10.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.84%
|3 Months
|45.27%
|6 Months
|57.07%
|YTD
|-73.02%
|1 Year
|-71.95%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock's price is ₹1000.3. There has been a percent change of 1.6, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 15.75, further confirming the positive movement of the stock.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Total Gas on the BSE was 93,727 shares, and the closing price was ₹984.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!