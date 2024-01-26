Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1000.95 and closed at ₹1002.55. The stock had a high of ₹1020 and a low of ₹994.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹110,349.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3998.35 and ₹521.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 177,493 shares.
26 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1002.55 on last trading day
