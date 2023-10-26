Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 533.7, down -3.02% from yesterday's 550.3

On the last day, the open and close price of Adani Total Gas was ₹573.35. The stock had a high of ₹579.55 and a low of ₹547.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹60,522.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹571. The BSE volume for the day was 192,983 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas stock closed today at ₹533.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.02% from the previous day's closing price of ₹550.3. The net change in the stock price was -16.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.45
|-1.2
|-1.0
|132.45
|85.9
|77882.06
|Adani Total Gas
|533.7
|-16.6
|-3.02
|3998.35
|547.3
|58696.86
|Gujarat Gas Company
|403.95
|-2.55
|-0.63
|539.0
|401.0
|27807.52
|Indraprastha Gas
|386.75
|-12.6
|-3.16
|515.55
|379.25
|27072.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|275.25
|-0.45
|-0.16
|310.6
|218.05
|15529.92
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹521.95, while the high price is ₹549.
The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is ₹548.15, while the 52-week high price is ₹4,000.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹532.85. There has been a percent change of -3.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|117.7
|-1.95
|-1.63
|132.45
|85.9
|77388.92
|Adani Total Gas
|536.15
|-14.15
|-2.57
|3998.35
|547.3
|58966.32
|Gujarat Gas Company
|403.3
|-3.2
|-0.79
|539.0
|401.0
|27762.77
|Indraprastha Gas
|387.7
|-11.65
|-2.92
|515.55
|379.25
|27139.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|277.7
|2.0
|0.73
|310.6
|218.05
|15668.15
Adani Total Gas stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -2.4% and a net change of -13.2. The current price of the stock is ₹537.1.
The Adani Total Gas stock reached a low price of ₹521.95 and a high price of ₹549 during the current trading day.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹532.65 with a percent change of -3.21 and a net change of -17.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.21% and the net change is a decrease of ₹17.65.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|588.91
|10 Days
|597.24
|20 Days
|606.21
|50 Days
|629.85
|100 Days
|642.33
|300 Days
|1089.31
The current day's high and low data for Adani Total Gas stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹521.95 Today's high price: ₹549.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹530.05, with a percent change of -3.68 and a net change of -20.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.68% and a decrease of ₹20.25 in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.25
|-1.4
|-1.17
|132.45
|85.9
|77750.55
|Adani Total Gas
|528.5
|-21.8
|-3.96
|3998.35
|547.3
|58124.96
|Gujarat Gas Company
|402.55
|-3.95
|-0.97
|539.0
|401.0
|27711.14
|Indraprastha Gas
|385.15
|-14.2
|-3.56
|515.55
|379.25
|26960.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|276.5
|0.8
|0.29
|310.6
|218.05
|15600.44
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of ₹528.3. There has been a percent change of -4, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -22, suggesting a decrease of ₹22 in the stock price.
Click here for Adani Total Gas News
The stock price of Adani Total Gas reached a high of ₹549 and a low of ₹521.95 on the current day.
Adani Total Gas stock has experienced a percent change of -4.07 and a net change of -22.4. The current price of the stock is ₹527.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.0
|-1.65
|-1.38
|132.45
|85.9
|77586.18
|Adani Total Gas
|526.55
|-23.75
|-4.32
|3998.35
|547.3
|57910.5
|Gujarat Gas Company
|400.3
|-6.2
|-1.53
|539.0
|401.0
|27556.26
|Indraprastha Gas
|388.85
|-10.5
|-2.63
|515.55
|379.25
|27219.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|271.4
|-4.3
|-1.56
|310.6
|218.05
|15312.7
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹527.05. There has been a percent change of -4.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.25, indicating a decrease in price by that amount.
Click here for Adani Total Gas Dividend
The stock price of Adani Total Gas reached a low of ₹521.95 and a high of ₹549 on the current day.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹529.95, with a percent change of -3.7 and a net change of -20.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.7% and the net change is a decrease of ₹20.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.45
|-1.2
|-1.0
|132.45
|85.9
|77882.06
|Adani Total Gas
|529.3
|-21.0
|-3.82
|3998.35
|547.3
|58212.95
|Gujarat Gas Company
|400.6
|-5.9
|-1.45
|539.0
|401.0
|27576.91
|Indraprastha Gas
|391.4
|-7.95
|-1.99
|515.55
|379.25
|27398.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|272.85
|-2.85
|-1.03
|310.6
|218.05
|15394.51
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹521.95, while the high price is ₹549.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock's price is ₹524. There has been a percent change of -4.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -26.3, which represents a decline in the stock's value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.57%
|3 Months
|-13.64%
|6 Months
|-40.17%
|YTD
|-85.09%
|1 Year
|-83.73%
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is ₹548.05, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 192,983 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹573.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!