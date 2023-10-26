Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 533.7, down -3.02% from yesterday's 550.3

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹533.7, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹550.3 Adani Total Gas stock closed today at ₹533.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.02% from the previous day's closing price of ₹550.3. The net change in the stock price was -16.6.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap GAIL India 118.45 -1.2 -1.0 132.45 85.9 77882.06 Adani Total Gas 533.7 -16.6 -3.02 3998.35 547.3 58696.86 Gujarat Gas Company 403.95 -2.55 -0.63 539.0 401.0 27807.52 Indraprastha Gas 386.75 -12.6 -3.16 515.55 379.25 27072.53 Gujarat State Petronet 275.25 -0.45 -0.16 310.6 218.05 15529.92 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Total Gas Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Adani Total Gas Ltd stock is ₹548.15, while the 52-week high price is ₹4,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 588.91 10 Days 597.24 20 Days 606.21 50 Days 629.85 100 Days 642.33 300 Days 1089.31 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹521.95, while the high price is ₹549.

Adani Total Gas Live Updates

Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.57% 3 Months -13.64% 6 Months -40.17% YTD -85.09% 1 Year -83.73%

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹548.05, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹550.3 The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that its price is ₹548.05, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.