Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹638 and closed at ₹636.7. The stock reached a high of ₹638.9 and a low of ₹633.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹69,749.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,793 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹634.6, with a percentage change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-6.06%
|6 Months
|-33.78%
|YTD
|-82.82%
|1 Year
|-82.11%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹636.3 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.33% and has seen a net change of 2.1 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Total Gas stock is performing positively in the market.
On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 50,793. The closing price of the stock was ₹636.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!