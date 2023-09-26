Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 634.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 638 and closed at 636.7. The stock reached a high of 638.9 and a low of 633.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 69,749.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 620.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 50,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹634.6, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹634.2

The current stock price of Adani Total Gas is 634.6, with a percentage change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.4.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-6.06%
6 Months-33.78%
YTD-82.82%
1 Year-82.11%
26 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹636.3, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹634.2

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 636.3 with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.33% and has seen a net change of 2.1 points. Overall, this suggests that Adani Total Gas stock is performing positively in the market.

26 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹636.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 50,793. The closing price of the stock was 636.7.

