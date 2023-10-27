Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 559.7, up 4.87% from yesterday's 533.7

13 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 4.87 %. The stock closed at 533.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 548.05 and closed at 550.3. The stock reached a high of 549 and a low of 521.95. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 58,696.86 crore. The 52-week high is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 547.3. The BSE volume for the day was 73,703 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed today at ₹559.7, up 4.87% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock closed today at 559.7, showing a 4.87% increase from the previous day's closing price of 533.7. The net change in the stock price was 26. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India118.25-0.2-0.17132.4585.977750.55
Adani Total Gas559.726.04.873998.35521.9561556.37
Gujarat Gas Company407.53.550.88539.0397.228051.9
Indraprastha Gas382.35-4.4-1.14515.55379.2526764.53
Gujarat State Petronet274.95-0.3-0.11310.6218.0515512.99
27 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 540, while the high price reached 565.

27 Oct 2023, 03:13 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹558.9, up 4.72% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 558.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 25.2.

27 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹560, up 4.93% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price of the stock is 560. There has been a percent change of 4.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 26.3, suggesting a significant increase in value.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India119.00.550.46132.4585.978243.69
Adani Total Gas563.029.35.493998.35521.9561919.31
Gujarat Gas Company407.453.50.87539.0397.228048.46
Indraprastha Gas383.9-2.85-0.74515.55379.2526873.03
Gujarat State Petronet275.750.50.18310.6218.0515558.13
27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 540 and the high price is 557.95.

27 Oct 2023, 01:47 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹555.15, up 4.02% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 4.02 and a net change of 21.45. The current price stands at 555.15. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance, suggesting that it has gained value in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days579.83
10 Days591.19
20 Days602.02
50 Days627.92
100 Days641.18
300 Days1073.16
27 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Total Gas stock had a low price of 540 and a high price of 557.95 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹550.15, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 550.15, which represents a percent change of 3.08. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.08% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 16.45, which means that the stock has gained 16.45 points in value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Total Gas stock has experienced a positive performance in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India118.90.450.38132.4585.978177.93
Adani Total Gas548.514.82.773998.35521.9560324.58
Gujarat Gas Company407.253.30.82539.0397.228034.69
Indraprastha Gas385.0-1.75-0.45515.55379.2526950.03
Gujarat State Petronet275.50.250.09310.6218.0515544.02
27 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is 540 and the high price is 557.95.

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹550.5, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 550.5 with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 16.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price, increasing by 3.15% or 16.8 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India119.81.351.14132.4585.978769.69
Adani Total Gas551.017.33.243998.35521.9560599.54
Gujarat Gas Company407.03.050.76539.0397.228017.48
Indraprastha Gas388.151.40.36515.55379.2527170.53
Gujarat State Petronet275.50.250.09310.6218.0515544.02
27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹551.5, up 3.34% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 551.5. There has been a percent change of 3.34, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 17.8, meaning that the stock has increased by 17.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Adani Total Gas stock is 557.95 while the low is 540.

27 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹546.45, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹533.7

The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is 546.45, which represents a 2.39% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.75.

27 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
GAIL India119.10.650.55132.4585.978309.44
Adani Total Gas546.312.62.363998.35521.9560082.62
Gujarat Gas Company405.01.050.26539.0397.227879.8
Indraprastha Gas388.82.050.53515.55379.2527216.03
Gujarat State Petronet274.75-0.5-0.18310.6218.0515501.71
27 Oct 2023, 10:34 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹543.25, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of 543.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.55 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 540, while the high price reached 557.95.

27 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹533.7, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹550.3

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 533.7, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -16.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 3.02% and a decrease of 16.6.

27 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.0%
3 Months-14.42%
6 Months-41.8%
YTD-85.55%
1 Year-84.22%
27 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹533.7, down -3.02% from yesterday's ₹550.3

Adani Total Gas stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -16.6. The current stock price is 533.7.

27 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹550.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 73,703 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 550.3.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.