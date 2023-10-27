Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas closed today at 559.7, up 4.87% from yesterday's 533.7

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹548.05 and closed at ₹550.3. The stock reached a high of ₹549 and a low of ₹521.95. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹58,696.86 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹547.3. The BSE volume for the day was 73,703 shares.
Adani Total Gas stock closed today at ₹559.7, showing a 4.87% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹533.7. The net change in the stock price was ₹26.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.25
|-0.2
|-0.17
|132.45
|85.9
|77750.55
|Adani Total Gas
|559.7
|26.0
|4.87
|3998.35
|521.95
|61556.37
|Gujarat Gas Company
|407.5
|3.55
|0.88
|539.0
|397.2
|28051.9
|Indraprastha Gas
|382.35
|-4.4
|-1.14
|515.55
|379.25
|26764.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|274.95
|-0.3
|-0.11
|310.6
|218.05
|15512.99
Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was ₹540, while the high price reached ₹565.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹558.9. The stock has experienced a percent change of 4.72 and a net change of 25.2.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹560. There has been a percent change of 4.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change in the stock is 26.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|119.0
|0.55
|0.46
|132.45
|85.9
|78243.69
|Adani Total Gas
|563.0
|29.3
|5.49
|3998.35
|521.95
|61919.31
|Gujarat Gas Company
|407.45
|3.5
|0.87
|539.0
|397.2
|28048.46
|Indraprastha Gas
|383.9
|-2.85
|-0.74
|515.55
|379.25
|26873.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|275.75
|0.5
|0.18
|310.6
|218.05
|15558.13
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹540 and the high price is ₹557.95.
Adani Total Gas stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a percent change of 4.02 and a net change of 21.45. The current price stands at ₹555.15.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|579.83
|10 Days
|591.19
|20 Days
|602.02
|50 Days
|627.92
|100 Days
|641.18
|300 Days
|1073.16
The Adani Total Gas stock had a low price of ₹540 and a high price of ₹557.95 for the current day.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹550.15, which represents a percent change of 3.08. The net change in the stock price is 16.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|118.9
|0.45
|0.38
|132.45
|85.9
|78177.93
|Adani Total Gas
|548.5
|14.8
|2.77
|3998.35
|521.95
|60324.58
|Gujarat Gas Company
|407.25
|3.3
|0.82
|539.0
|397.2
|28034.69
|Indraprastha Gas
|385.0
|-1.75
|-0.45
|515.55
|379.25
|26950.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|275.5
|0.25
|0.09
|310.6
|218.05
|15544.02
The current day's low price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹540 and the high price is ₹557.95.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹550.5 with a percent change of 3.15 and a net change of 16.8.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|119.8
|1.35
|1.14
|132.45
|85.9
|78769.69
|Adani Total Gas
|551.0
|17.3
|3.24
|3998.35
|521.95
|60599.54
|Gujarat Gas Company
|407.0
|3.05
|0.76
|539.0
|397.2
|28017.48
|Indraprastha Gas
|388.15
|1.4
|0.36
|515.55
|379.25
|27170.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|275.5
|0.25
|0.09
|310.6
|218.05
|15544.02
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹551.5. There has been a percent change of 3.34. The net change is 17.8.
The current day's high for Adani Total Gas stock is ₹557.95 while the low is ₹540.
The current price of Adani Total Gas stock is ₹546.45, which represents a 2.39% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|GAIL India
|119.1
|0.65
|0.55
|132.45
|85.9
|78309.44
|Adani Total Gas
|546.3
|12.6
|2.36
|3998.35
|521.95
|60082.62
|Gujarat Gas Company
|405.0
|1.05
|0.26
|539.0
|397.2
|27879.8
|Indraprastha Gas
|388.8
|2.05
|0.53
|515.55
|379.25
|27216.03
|Gujarat State Petronet
|274.75
|-0.5
|-0.18
|310.6
|218.05
|15501.71
Adani Total Gas stock is currently trading at a price of ₹543.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.79. The net change is 9.55.
Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was ₹540, while the high price reached ₹557.95.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹533.7, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -16.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.0%
|3 Months
|-14.42%
|6 Months
|-41.8%
|YTD
|-85.55%
|1 Year
|-84.22%
Adani Total Gas stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.02 and a net change of -16.6. The current stock price is ₹533.7.
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 73,703 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹550.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!