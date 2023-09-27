Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹636.3 and closed at ₹634.2. The stock had a high of ₹636.35 and a low of ₹632. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹69,837.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹620.15. On the BSE, 24,613 shares of Adani Total Gas were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹635. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.8.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 24,613 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹634.2.
