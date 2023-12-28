Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was ₹1012.1, the close price was ₹995.3, the high price was ₹1020, and the low price was ₹990.25. The market cap of the company was ₹109,909.52 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹3998.35 and ₹521.95, respectively. The BSE volume of shares traded was 161,964.
28 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
