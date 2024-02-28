Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1089.15 and closed at ₹1075.8 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1094.7 and a low of ₹1042.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹115194.11 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1259.9 and a 52-week low of ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 421125 shares traded.
28 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST
