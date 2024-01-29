Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1000.95 and closed at ₹1002.55. The stock had a high of ₹1020 and a low of ₹994.45. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹110,349.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,493 shares.
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1026.7, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹1003.35
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1026.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 23.35.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Total Gas
|1027.0
|23.65
|2.36
|3998.35
|521.95
|112950.5
|GAIL India
|166.55
|1.15
|0.7
|169.35
|91.0
|109508.28
|Gujarat Gas Company
|558.2
|6.1
|1.1
|572.65
|397.2
|38425.94
|Indraprastha Gas
|416.55
|11.45
|2.83
|515.55
|375.8
|29158.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|367.4
|6.0
|1.66
|375.25
|254.75
|20729.13
Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1033, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹1003.35
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹1033. It has seen a 2.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was ₹1005.5, while the high price reached ₹1051.
Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1037.85, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹1003.35
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1037.85. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.5, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|67.83%
|6 Months
|53.25%
|YTD
|1.52%
|1 Year
|-72.6%
Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1013.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1003.35
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1013.6 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.02% and has gained 10.25 points.
Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1002.55 on last trading day
On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,493. The closing price for the shares was ₹1002.55.
