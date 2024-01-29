Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1000.95 and closed at ₹1002.55. The stock had a high of ₹1020 and a low of ₹994.45. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹110,349.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,493 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1026.7, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹1003.35 The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1026.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 23.35. Click here for Adani Total Gas Dividend

Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Adani Total Gas 1027.0 23.65 2.36 3998.35 521.95 112950.5 GAIL India 166.55 1.15 0.7 169.35 91.0 109508.28 Gujarat Gas Company 558.2 6.1 1.1 572.65 397.2 38425.94 Indraprastha Gas 416.55 11.45 2.83 515.55 375.8 29158.53 Gujarat State Petronet 367.4 6.0 1.66 375.25 254.75 20729.13

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1033, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹1003.35 As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹1033. It has seen a 2.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.

Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was ₹1005.5, while the high price reached ₹1051.

Adani Total Gas Live Updates ADANI TOTAL GAS More Information

Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1037.85, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹1003.35 The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1037.85. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.5, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price. Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.02% 3 Months 67.83% 6 Months 53.25% YTD 1.52% 1 Year -72.6%

Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1013.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1003.35 Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1013.6 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.02% and has gained 10.25 points.

Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1002.55 on last trading day On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,493. The closing price for the shares was ₹1002.55.