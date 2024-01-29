Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1000.95 and closed at ₹1002.55. The stock had a high of ₹1020 and a low of ₹994.45. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹110,349.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,493 shares.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹1026.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 23.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Total Gas
|1027.0
|23.65
|2.36
|3998.35
|521.95
|112950.5
|GAIL India
|166.55
|1.15
|0.7
|169.35
|91.0
|109508.28
|Gujarat Gas Company
|558.2
|6.1
|1.1
|572.65
|397.2
|38425.94
|Indraprastha Gas
|416.55
|11.45
|2.83
|515.55
|375.8
|29158.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|367.4
|6.0
|1.66
|375.25
|254.75
|20729.13
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is ₹1033. It has seen a 2.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.
Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was ₹1005.5, while the high price reached ₹1051.
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹1037.85. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.5, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|67.83%
|6 Months
|53.25%
|YTD
|1.52%
|1 Year
|-72.6%
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹1013.6 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.02% and has gained 10.25 points.
On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,493. The closing price for the shares was ₹1002.55.
