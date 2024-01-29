Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:29 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 1003.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas opened at 1000.95 and closed at 1002.55. The stock had a high of 1020 and a low of 994.45. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 110,349.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 177,493 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:29 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1026.7, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹1003.35

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the stock price is 1026.7. There has been a 2.33% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 23.35.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Total Gas1027.023.652.363998.35521.95112950.5
GAIL India166.551.150.7169.3591.0109508.28
Gujarat Gas Company558.26.11.1572.65397.238425.94
Indraprastha Gas416.5511.452.83515.55375.829158.53
Gujarat State Petronet367.46.01.66375.25254.7520729.13
29 Jan 2024, 10:29 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1033, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹1003.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Total Gas is 1033. It has seen a 2.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.

29 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Total Gas stock's low price for the day was 1005.5, while the high price reached 1051.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1037.85, up 3.44% from yesterday's ₹1003.35

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 1037.85. There has been a percent change of 3.44, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.5, which represents the actual increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

Click here for Adani Total Gas Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months67.83%
6 Months53.25%
YTD1.52%
1 Year-72.6%
29 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price NSE Live :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1013.6, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1003.35

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 1013.6 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 10.25. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 1.02% and has gained 10.25 points.

29 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1002.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Total Gas trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 177,493. The closing price for the shares was 1002.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!