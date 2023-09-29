Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 628.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas opened at 628.15 and closed at 628.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 631.7 and a low of 621.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is 68,463.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35, while the 52-week low is 620.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 81,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹628.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas (BSE: 542066) had a trading volume of 81,162 shares. The closing price for the stock was 628.1.

