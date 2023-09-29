Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

Adani Total Gas opened at ₹628.15 and closed at ₹628.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹631.7 and a low of ₹621.5. The market capitalization of Adani Total Gas is ₹68,463.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹620.15. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 81,162 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.