Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas reports positive trading results

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹1008.25 and closed at ₹1003.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1051 and a low of ₹1005.5. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹113901.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 302797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.