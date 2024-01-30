Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 1003.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at 1008.25 and closed at 1003.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1051 and a low of 1005.5. The market capitalization of ATGL is 113901.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3998.35, while the 52-week low is 521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 302797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.56%
3 Months63.74%
6 Months56.05%
YTD4.83%
1 Year-64.63%
30 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1035.65, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹1003.35

The stock price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 3.22% or 32.3. The current price of the stock is 1035.65.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1003.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 302,797 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1003.35.

