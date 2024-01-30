Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas reports positive trading results

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : Adani Total Gas (ATGL) opened at ₹1008.25 and closed at ₹1003.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1051 and a low of ₹1005.5. The market capitalization of ATGL is ₹113901.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3998.35, while the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The stock had a trading volume of 302797 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.56%
|3 Months
|63.74%
|6 Months
|56.05%
|YTD
|4.83%
|1 Year
|-64.63%
The stock price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 3.22% or ₹32.3. The current price of the stock is ₹1035.65.
On the last day, Adani Total Gas recorded a volume of 302,797 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1003.35.
