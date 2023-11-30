Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -3.83 %. The stock closed at 732.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 701 and closed at 644.15. The stock reached a high of 760 and a low of 691.85. The market capitalization of the company stands at 80,583.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 951,397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Total Gas Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price update :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹704.65, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹732.7

The stock price of Adani Total Gas is currently 704.65, which represents a decrease of -3.83% or a net change of -28.05.

30 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week35.52%
3 Months9.23%
6 Months10.3%
YTD-80.16%
1 Year-79.65%
30 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹732.7, up 13.75% from yesterday's ₹644.15

The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 732.7 with a percent change of 13.75 and a net change of 88.55.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹644.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 951,397 shares with a closing price of 644.15.

