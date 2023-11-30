Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹701 and closed at ₹644.15. The stock reached a high of ₹760 and a low of ₹691.85. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹80,583.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 951,397 shares.
The stock price of Adani Total Gas is currently ₹704.65, which represents a decrease of -3.83% or a net change of -28.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|35.52%
|3 Months
|9.23%
|6 Months
|10.3%
|YTD
|-80.16%
|1 Year
|-79.65%
The current data for Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹732.7 with a percent change of 13.75 and a net change of 88.55.
On the last day of trading, Adani Total Gas had a BSE volume of 951,397 shares with a closing price of ₹644.15.
