Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 4.87 %. The stock closed at 533.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had an open price of 542.95 and closed at 533.7. The stock reached a high of 565 and a low of 540. The market capitalization of the company is 61,556.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 71,850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Today :Adani Total Gas trading at ₹559.7, up 4.87% from yesterday's ₹533.7

Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at 559.7. The stock has experienced a 4.87% increase, resulting in a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant positive movement in its price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹533.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had a trading volume of 71,850 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 533.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.