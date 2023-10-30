Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Adani Total Gas had an open price of ₹542.95 and closed at ₹533.7. The stock reached a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹540. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61,556.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 71,850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas stock is currently priced at ₹559.7. The stock has experienced a 4.87% increase, resulting in a net change of 26. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant positive movement in its price.
