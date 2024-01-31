Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 1035.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1028.15 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Stock Price Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Adani Total Gas was 1039 and the close price was 1035.65. The stock reached a high of 1050 and a low of 1018.3. The market capitalization of the company is 113,076.97 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2601.25 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 83,857 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas share price Live :Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1035.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Total Gas on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 83,857. The closing price of the stock was 1035.65.

