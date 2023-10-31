Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹569.7 and closed at ₹559.7. The stock had a high of ₹571.95 and a low of ₹556. The market capitalization of the company is ₹61,996.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3,998.35 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is ₹563.7. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4 points.
