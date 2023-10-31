Hello User
Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 559.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas

On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 569.7 and closed at 559.7. The stock had a high of 571.95 and a low of 556. The market capitalization of the company is 61,996.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3,998.35 and the 52-week low is 521.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 37,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current data of Adani Total Gas stock shows that the price is 563.7. There has been a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 4 points.

On the last day of trading, the volume of Adani Total Gas shares on the BSE was 37,290 shares. The closing price for the shares was 559.7.

