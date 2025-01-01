Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 755.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 762.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 754.15 and closed at 755.40, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 778.25 and a low of 719.75 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of approximately 83,701.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 376,607 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1804 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 188.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 376 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹755.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 778.25 & 719.75 yesterday to end at 762.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

