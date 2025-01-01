Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹754.15 and closed at ₹755.40, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹778.25 and a low of ₹719.75 during the session. The company has a market capitalization of approximately ₹83,701.04 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 376,607 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 188.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 376 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹778.25 & ₹719.75 yesterday to end at ₹762.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.