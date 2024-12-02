Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹811.75 and closed at ₹803.20, experiencing a high of ₹862.15 and a low of ₹788.40. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹88,408.23 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a peak of ₹1,259.90 and a low of ₹548.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 994,847 shares for the day.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 420.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 994 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹862.15 & ₹788.4 yesterday to end at ₹811.5. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.