Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹751.75 and closed at ₹762.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹766.30 and a low of ₹745.00. With a market capitalization of ₹82,496.76 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 159,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|763.27
|Support 1
|741.67
|Resistance 2
|775.73
|Support 2
|732.53
|Resistance 3
|784.87
|Support 3
|720.07
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1803 k & BSE volume was 159 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹766.3 & ₹745 yesterday to end at ₹749.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.