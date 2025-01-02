Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 762.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 749.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 751.75 and closed at 762.60, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 766.30 and a low of 745.00. With a market capitalization of 82,496.76 crore, the stock is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 1,197.95 and above its 52-week low of 550.25. The BSE volume for the day was 159,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1763.27Support 1741.67
Resistance 2775.73Support 2732.53
Resistance 3784.87Support 3720.07
02 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1963 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1779 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1803 k & BSE volume was 159 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹762.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 766.3 & 745 yesterday to end at 749.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.