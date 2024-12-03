Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -4.87 %. The stock closed at 811.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 772 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 812.95 and closed at 811.5, with a high of 815 and a low of 769. The company has a market capitalization of 89,343.08 crore, reflecting its significant market presence. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,259.9 and a low of 548.8. The BSE volume for the day was 175,387 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1801.77Support 1756.77
Resistance 2831.03Support 2741.03
Resistance 3846.77Support 3711.77
03 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4397 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 175 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹811.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 815 & 769 yesterday to end at 772. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

