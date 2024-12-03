Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹812.95 and closed at ₹811.5, with a high of ₹815 and a low of ₹769. The company has a market capitalization of ₹89,343.08 crore, reflecting its significant market presence. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,259.9 and a low of ₹548.8. The BSE volume for the day was 175,387 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|801.77
|Support 1
|756.77
|Resistance 2
|831.03
|Support 2
|741.03
|Resistance 3
|846.77
|Support 3
|711.77
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 175 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹815 & ₹769 yesterday to end at ₹772. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.