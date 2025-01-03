Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹750.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹749.5. The stock experienced a high of ₹750.85 and a low of ₹732.1, indicating some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹80,775.55 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1,197.95, while the 52-week low stands at ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 47,546 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹749.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹750.85 & ₹732.1 yesterday to end at ₹734.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.