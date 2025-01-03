Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2025, by -2 %. The stock closed at 749.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 734.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 750.85 and closed slightly lower at 749.5. The stock experienced a high of 750.85 and a low of 732.1, indicating some volatility. With a market capitalization of 80,775.55 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 1,197.95, while the 52-week low stands at 550.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 47,546 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹749.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 750.85 & 732.1 yesterday to end at 734.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

