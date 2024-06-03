Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Stock Rises in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas opened at ₹1197.95 and closed at ₹1039.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1197.95 and the low was ₹1102.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹121,968.94 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Total Gas is ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low is ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 474,667 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas stock's price fluctuated between ₹1102.35 as the low and ₹1197.95 as the high on the current day.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Total Gas traded up to 12 AM has increased by 444.67% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1115.25, reflecting a 7.32% increase. Volume traded is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas reached a high of 1119.9 and a low of 1109.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1115.4 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1120.67
|Support 1
|1110.37
|Resistance 2
|1125.43
|Support 2
|1104.83
|Resistance 3
|1130.97
|Support 3
|1100.07
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Total Gas share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|974.87
|10 Days
|947.18
|20 Days
|924.23
|50 Days
|937.63
|100 Days
|981.35
|300 Days
|836.01
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹1117.05, up 7.5% from yesterday's ₹1039.15
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Total Gas has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1076.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1119.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1119.23 then there can be further positive price movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, the volume of Adani Total Gas traded has increased by 438.41% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹1111, reflecting a 6.91% increase. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1147.32 and 1089.67 in the past hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1089.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1147.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹1039.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1197.95 & ₹1102.35 yesterday to end at ₹1039.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend