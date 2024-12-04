Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 04 Dec 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 772 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 780 and closed at 772, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 788.25 and a low of 762 during the session. With a market capitalization of 84,965.83 crore, the stock's performance remains noteworthy amid its 52-week high of 1,259.90 and low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 119,040 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹772 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 788.25 & 762 yesterday to end at 765.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

