Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹772, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹788.25 and a low of ₹762 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹84,965.83 crore, the stock's performance remains noteworthy amid its 52-week high of ₹1,259.90 and low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a volume of 119,040 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Dec 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹772 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹788.25 & ₹762 yesterday to end at ₹765.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.