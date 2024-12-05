Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹766.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹765.6. The stock experienced a high of ₹774.15 and a low of ₹741.7. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹82,117.32 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 60,786 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1259.9 and a low of ₹550.25.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|768.5
|Support 1
|732.65
|Resistance 2
|790.35
|Support 2
|718.65
|Resistance 3
|804.35
|Support 3
|696.8
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹774.15 & ₹741.7 yesterday to end at ₹746.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.