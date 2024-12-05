Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 765.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 746.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 766.25 and closed slightly lower at 765.6. The stock experienced a high of 774.15 and a low of 741.7. With a market capitalization of approximately 82,117.32 crore, the company's shares traded with a volume of 60,786 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1259.9 and a low of 550.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1768.5Support 1732.65
Resistance 2790.35Support 2718.65
Resistance 3804.35Support 3696.8
05 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4401 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹765.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 774.15 & 741.7 yesterday to end at 746.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

