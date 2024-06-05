Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 908.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 890.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 935.3, closed at 908.45, with a high of 966.65 and a low of 825.3. The market capitalization stood at 97921.59 crore. The 52-week high was 1259.9 and the 52-week low was 521.95. The BSE volume was 135,068 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas touched a high of 1050.0 & a low of 953.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11071.12Support 1974.87
Resistance 21108.68Support 2916.18
Resistance 31167.37Support 3878.62
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Total Gas's stock price has dropped by 3.02% to reach 881.05, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Peers like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are also experiencing declines today. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.34% and -0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
GAIL India185.75-4.95-2.6233.0103.2122132.48
Adani Total Gas881.05-27.4-3.021259.9521.9596898.77
Gujarat Gas Company522.6-14.75-2.74620.6397.235975.27
Indraprastha Gas436.25-6.05-1.37501.35375.830537.53
Gujarat State Petronet280.05-4.9-1.72407.3254.7515800.74
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹908.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 966.65 & 825.3 yesterday to end at 908.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.