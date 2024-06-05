Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹935.3, closed at ₹908.45, with a high of ₹966.65 and a low of ₹825.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹97921.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume was 135,068 shares traded.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas touched a high of 1050.0 & a low of 953.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1071.12
|Support 1
|974.87
|Resistance 2
|1108.68
|Support 2
|916.18
|Resistance 3
|1167.37
|Support 3
|878.62
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Total Gas's stock price has dropped by 3.02% to reach ₹881.05, following the downward trend of its industry counterparts. Peers like GAIL India, Gujarat Gas Company, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat State Petronet are also experiencing declines today. In broader market trends, the Nifty and Sensex indices are down by 0.34% and -0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|GAIL India
|185.75
|-4.95
|-2.6
|233.0
|103.2
|122132.48
|Adani Total Gas
|881.05
|-27.4
|-3.02
|1259.9
|521.95
|96898.77
|Gujarat Gas Company
|522.6
|-14.75
|-2.74
|620.6
|397.2
|35975.27
|Indraprastha Gas
|436.25
|-6.05
|-1.37
|501.35
|375.8
|30537.53
|Gujarat State Petronet
|280.05
|-4.9
|-1.72
|407.3
|254.75
|15800.74
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹966.65 & ₹825.3 yesterday to end at ₹908.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.