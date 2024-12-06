Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹754 and closed at ₹746.5, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹754 and a low of ₹735 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹81,820.37 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 53,669. The stock has seen a significant 52-week range, peaking at ₹1,259.9 and dipping to ₹550.25.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹748.80. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 29.37%, also landing at ₹748.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.45%
|3 Months
|-11.38%
|6 Months
|-23.27%
|YTD
|-24.7%
|1 Year
|-29.37%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|754.37
|Support 1
|734.87
|Resistance 2
|764.28
|Support 2
|725.28
|Resistance 3
|773.87
|Support 3
|715.37
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1462 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹754 & ₹735 yesterday to end at ₹743.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.