Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Dec 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 746.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 743.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 754 and closed at 746.5, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 754 and a low of 735 during the day. With a market capitalization of 81,820.37 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 53,669. The stock has seen a significant 52-week range, peaking at 1,259.9 and dipping to 550.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at 748.80. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 29.37%, also landing at 748.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.45%
3 Months-11.38%
6 Months-23.27%
YTD-24.7%
1 Year-29.37%
06 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1754.37Support 1734.87
Resistance 2764.28Support 2725.28
Resistance 3773.87Support 3715.37
06 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1516 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4455 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1462 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹746.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 754 & 735 yesterday to end at 743.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.