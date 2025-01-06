Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹735.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹734.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹751.40 and a low of ₹725.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹80,027.68 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and above its low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,772 shares.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 799 k & BSE volume was 96 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹751.4 & ₹725.3 yesterday to end at ₹727.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.