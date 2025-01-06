Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 734.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 727.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 735.75 and closed slightly lower at 734.50. The stock experienced a high of 751.40 and a low of 725.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 80,027.68 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1,197.95 and above its low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 96,772 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 895 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1706 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 47.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 799 k & BSE volume was 96 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹734.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 751.4 & 725.3 yesterday to end at 727.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

