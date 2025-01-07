Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 727.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 705.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 726.95 and closed slightly higher at 727.25. The stock reached a high of 726.95 and a low of 697.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 77,404.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 59,501 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1719.57Support 1690.67
Resistance 2737.23Support 2679.43
Resistance 3748.47Support 3661.77
07 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 870 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1685 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 59 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹727.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 726.95 & 697.7 yesterday to end at 705.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.