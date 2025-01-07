Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹726.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹727.25. The stock reached a high of ₹726.95 and a low of ₹697.70 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹77,404.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 59,501 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|719.57
|Support 1
|690.67
|Resistance 2
|737.23
|Support 2
|679.43
|Resistance 3
|748.47
|Support 3
|661.77
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 811 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹726.95 & ₹697.7 yesterday to end at ₹705.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend