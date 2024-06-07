Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 3.97 %. The stock closed at 932.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 969.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at 969.15 and closed at 932.75. The stock reached a high of 992.1 and a low of 956.75. The market capitalization stood at 106,659.58 crore. The 52-week high was 1259.9 and the 52-week low was 521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 176,380 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1992.6Support 1955.8
Resistance 21011.2Support 2937.6
Resistance 31029.4Support 3919.0
07 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2459 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 176 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹932.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 992.1 & 956.75 yesterday to end at 932.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

