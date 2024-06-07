Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹969.15 and closed at ₹932.75. The stock reached a high of ₹992.1 and a low of ₹956.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹106,659.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1259.9 and the 52-week low was ₹521.95. The BSE volume for the day was 176,380 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|992.6
|Support 1
|955.8
|Resistance 2
|1011.2
|Support 2
|937.6
|Resistance 3
|1029.4
|Support 3
|919.0
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 176 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹992.1 & ₹956.75 yesterday to end at ₹932.75. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.