Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Trading Today

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹705.15 and closed at ₹703.60, experiencing a daily high of ₹717.80 and a low of ₹700.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹77,349.64 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,091 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at ₹699.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹699.03 and ₹714.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹699.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 714.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹699.60. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 34.16%, reaching ₹699.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.59%
|3 Months
|-3.39%
|6 Months
|-21.14%
|YTD
|-7.59%
|1 Year
|-34.16%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|714.93
|Support 1
|699.03
|Resistance 2
|724.37
|Support 2
|692.57
|Resistance 3
|730.83
|Support 3
|683.13
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 641 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹717.8 & ₹700.05 yesterday to end at ₹701. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend