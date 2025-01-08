Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Total Gas share price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 703 per share. The stock is currently trading at 699.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 705.15 and closed at 703.60, experiencing a daily high of 717.80 and a low of 700.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 77,349.64 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 37,091 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:30 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas trading at ₹699.05, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹703

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas share price is at 699.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 699.03 and 714.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 699.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 714.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Total Gas has decreased by 0.48%, currently trading at 699.60. Over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has dropped by 34.16%, reaching 699.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.59%
3 Months-3.39%
6 Months-21.14%
YTD-7.59%
1 Year-34.16%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1714.93Support 1699.03
Resistance 2724.37Support 2692.57
Resistance 3730.83Support 3683.13
08 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 679 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1677 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 641 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹703.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 717.8 & 700.05 yesterday to end at 701. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.