Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹748.8 and closed lower at ₹743.55. The stock reached a high of ₹751.3 and a low of ₹728.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹80,401.62 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of ₹1259.9 and a low of ₹550.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 46,478 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at ₹735.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has declined by 36.90%, also settling at ₹735.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.01%
|3 Months
|-12.14%
|6 Months
|-25.26%
|YTD
|-26.0%
|1 Year
|-36.9%
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|745.1
|Support 1
|723.65
|Resistance 2
|759.0
|Support 2
|716.1
|Resistance 3
|766.55
|Support 3
|702.2
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1260 k & BSE volume was 46 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹751.3 & ₹728.6 yesterday to end at ₹731.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.