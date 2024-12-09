Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 743.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 731.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 748.8 and closed lower at 743.55. The stock reached a high of 751.3 and a low of 728.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 80,401.62 crore, the stock's performance reflects a significant decline from its 52-week high of 1259.9 and a low of 550.25. The trading volume on the BSE was 46,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:22 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Total Gas has increased by 0.49%, currently trading at 735.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Total Gas shares has declined by 36.90%, also settling at 735.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.01%
3 Months-12.14%
6 Months-25.26%
YTD-26.0%
1 Year-36.9%
09 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Total Gas on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1745.1Support 1723.65
Resistance 2759.0Support 2716.1
Resistance 3766.55Support 3702.2
09 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 1307 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4482 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1260 k & BSE volume was 46 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹743.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 751.3 & 728.6 yesterday to end at 731.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.