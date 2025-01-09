Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at ₹701.2 and closed at ₹703, with a high of ₹708 and a low of ₹693.6. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹77,531.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,197.95 and a low of ₹550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,476 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 472 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹708 & ₹693.6 yesterday to end at ₹701.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend