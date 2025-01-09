Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 703 per share. The stock is currently trading at 701.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened at 701.2 and closed at 703, with a high of 708 and a low of 693.6. The company's market capitalization stands at 77,531.11 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1,197.95 and a low of 550.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 30,476 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 502 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1649 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 472 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹703 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 708 & 693.6 yesterday to end at 701.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

