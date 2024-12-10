Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened and closed at ₹731.4, showing no change in price. The stock reached a high of ₹737.15 and dipped to a low of ₹723. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹80,231.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,259.9 and a low of ₹550.25, with a trading volume of 81,796 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 746 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹737.15 & ₹723 yesterday to end at ₹728.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.