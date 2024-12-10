Hello User
Adani Total Gas Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Total Gas stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 731.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 728.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Total Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Total Gas opened and closed at 731.4, showing no change in price. The stock reached a high of 737.15 and dipped to a low of 723. The company's market capitalization stood at 80,231.14 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,259.9 and a low of 550.25, with a trading volume of 81,796 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas volume yesterday was 828 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4504 k

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 81.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 746 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: Adani Total Gas closed at ₹731.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Total Gas Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 737.15 & 723 yesterday to end at 728.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

